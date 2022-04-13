Immersive Sherlock Holmes experience to open in Hailsham adventure park

A new ‘Sherlock Holmes Experience’ is set to open at an adventure park in Hailsham.
Knockhatch Adventure Park, by Hailsham bypass, said the great nephew of Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will be opening the immersive experience.
Richard Doyle, of the Conan Doyle Estate, will also host a Q&A.
The new attraction is described as an ‘exciting immersive experience’.
Knockhatch’s Chris Beveridge said, “This is a totally interactive and visually astonishing live walk through adventure.
“The experience has special effects, motion triggered events and a cast of characters from the world of Arthur Conan Doyle to help you solve the case.”
The grand opening is on Saturday, April 23.