An inquest into the death of a deaf woman – who died at the age of 25 in Sussex – has been adjourned for a reason which left a coroner ‘appalled’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deaf TikTok star Imogen ‘Immy’ Nunn, 25, died in Brighton, on New Year’s Day 2023. Immy’s death has been linked to a murder trial involving a Canadian chef, who is accused of supplying chemicals to people around the world who have ended their lives.

An inquest in Horsham – which began last Monday (March 17) – was expected to continue for two weeks but is set to be adjourned until May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because the court has been unable to find a replacement British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter after the original one pulled out from proceedings last week.

Immy was remembered during the inquest as the 'most beautiful, kind, gentle and loving daughter'. Photo contributed

Penelope Schofield – senior coroner for West Sussex – said on Monday, March 24: “The court has done everything they can to secure an interpreter but one has not been made available.

"Not being able to provide one troubles me greatly.”

Addressing Immy’s parents – from Bognor Regis – she added: “I cannot imagine the anguish this will cause you after waiting two years. I’m so very sorry.

"To the family, I just don’t know what to say. I am appalled that we are in this position. We had an interpreter last week and they pulled out.

Immy – who amassed more than 780,000 followers on social media platform TikTok – suffered with her mental health since the age of 14. She used her online following to raise awareness of hearing and mental health issues. Photo contributed

“We have tried tirelessly to find someone to fill that gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The affected witnesses made themselves available for the whole two weeks and want to give evidence as soon as they can. One travelled all the way from Manchester to give evidence.

"I cannot say how sorry I am. I’ve never faced a situation like this before.”

Ms Schofield subsequently announced her intention to write a Prevention of Future Deaths report based on her concerns over a ‘lack of BSL interpreters’.

Deaf TikTok star Imogen ‘Immy’ Nunn, 25, died in Brighton, on New Year’s Day 2023. Photo contributed

"Issues can arise during the course of an inquest and I have a duty to write a Prevention of Future Deaths report,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A BSL interpreter wasn’t always available to support those offering Immy’s care. More evidence is to be heard about Immy’s death but this is a more national issue.

“I will be copying in the Ministry of Justice. It is totally unsatisfactory that the court cannot find a BSL interpreter.”

Immy – who amassed more than 780,000 followers on social media platform TikTok – suffered with her mental health since the age of 14. She used her online following to raise awareness of hearing and mental health issues.

In her videos, Immy would ‘put a positive spin on her experiences’, the inquest heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her parents said: “We thought it was a good outlet for her, helping her to build up her self-esteem which had almost completely depleted after missing out on so much of her teenage life.”

After making several attempts on her life, Immy was detained under the Mental Health Act in 2018, the inquest heard.

In November 2022, she informed her support worker at the deaf adult community team (DACT) at South West London and St George’s NHS Trust that she had ‘bought something online that she planned to take to end her life’.

Her parents’ witness statement added: “[She] made reference to a plan to ‘catch the bus’ and a ‘pro choice’ suicide forum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that a welfare check was subsequently carried out by Sussex Police.

However, this was made without a BSL interpreter. This was of ‘serious concern’ to Immy’s parents, compounded by their feeling that there was a ‘lack of urgency and appreciation of the seriousness of the situation’.

They added that mental health professionals ‘do not appear to have met with her for at least several weeks afterwards’.

Noel Simmonds – detective sergeant for Brighton and Hove – did have the opportunity on Monday to give evidence about Immy’s death. Further police evidence will be heard on Wednesday, before the case is adjourned until a date in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Simmonds revealed that on the date of her death – New Years’ Day 2023 – police found ‘lots of medication’ at the scene.

A ‘substance’ was found in the kitchen on the draining board, DS Simmonds said.

He added: “There was a note that was under Immy at the time. It made mention of wanting to have a good summer that year.

“We found writing on the walls, thanking her nurses, friends and family, stating: “Sorry, I failed, it’s not your fault.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DS Simmonds said during the inquest that there was no indication when this note was written but added: “It shows that the people she loved most were at the centre of her mind. She didn’t want them to suffer.

"She wasn’t acting out of anger or rage or disappointment. She still felt love from her family.”

He confirmed that information was passed to Sussex Police indicating the substance was bought online from a ‘person under investigation in Canada’.

Leigh Day – the solicitors representing Immy’s family – still have ‘several questions’ about the police response and the ‘opportunities to intercept’, the inquest heard.