Impressive spring display delights new East Preston and Kingston show secretary

There were 153 exhibits of flowers, vegetables and items of cookery staged in the Village Hall by 21 competitors on Saturday, March 29.

Jennifer Wallace won the Kenyon Cup for most points in flower classes and Molly Secretan Cup for best miniature daffodil, Susan Young won the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit, Sarah Hill won the Tulip Cup for best tulip, and Diana Buckley won the Spring Bowl for cookery.

Other first prize winners Pam Walton, Vanessa Lavender, Caroline Frake, John Frake, Primrose Buckley, Celia Buckley, Helen Smith, Carol Longman, Pauline McLelland, Peter Jenkins, Sue Spinner and Wendy Baker.

The Rose Show will be held on June 14 and the Summer Show is on August 2. Pick up a schedule to see details of all the classes you can enter. Schedules are available at Dizzy in Sea Road, or by ringing 01903 782191.

See website celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page www.facebook.com/epkhs for more information.

The society’s next event will be a sale of plants and bric-a-brac at 10am on Saturday, May 17, in the Miller Barn, Village Hall, East Preston.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Spring show There were 153 exhibits of flowers, vegetables and items of cookery staged in the Village Hall by 21 competitors on Saturday, March 29 Photo: Celia Buckley

2 . Spring show Jennifer Wallace won the Kenyon Cup for most points in flower classes and the Molly Secretan Cup for best miniature daffodil Photo: Celia Buckley

3 . Spring show Sue Young won the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit Photo: Celia Buckley

4 . Spring show Diana Buckley won the Spring Bowl for cookery Photo: Celia Buckley