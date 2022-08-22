Improvement works set to start on Billingshurst by-pass recreational trail

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works will take place from August 30 to the end of September.

The first phase will be to cut back vegetation and cut back lower branches of trees along the whole length of the trail from the Parbrook roundabout in the south to Hilland roundabout in the north.

A council spokesperson said: “This will help reduce encroachment of the footpath.

Billingshurst by-pass recreational trail

“More significant path resurfacing and drainage work will be carried out along a section to the north of Platts roundabout which is prone to flooding.

"This will result in a temporary closure of the public footpath which leads across the bypass.”

The footpath resurfacing is due to start on September 5 and be completed by the end of the month.