Improvements planned for cyclists, pedestrians and bus passengers on the A259

The project, funded by the Department of Transport’s Active Travel Fund, provides extra facilities to encourage environmentally-friendly alternatives to driving.

Among the improvements are a new signalised ‘Toucan' crossing for cyclists and pedestrians using the existing shared path, and a replacement for the traffic island on the busy A259 near Marsh Lane, east of the Drayton Roundabout.

Alongside this, a lower 50 miles per hour speed limit will be introduced between Bognor Regis and the Drayton Roundabout. A council spokesperson said the change is ‘essential’ for the introduction of new standalone, traffic signal-controlled crossings, which will make the A259 a safer environment for pedestrians.

Improvements ahead: the area on the A259 where the signalised ‘Toucan’ crossing for cyclists and pedestrians will be built, replacing the traffic island near Marsh Lane

Council workers will also build lengths of new footway at each of the Merston Corner bus stops to make them safer and encourage residents to use public transport. Both bus stops are also set to benefit from the installation of new real time passenger information displays, giving passengers better, more accurate information about inbound buses.

The work is scheduled to start on October 3 and, subject to unforeseen circumstances like severe weather, should go on until December 3.

In order to protect both members of the public and the work force, temporary traffic lights will be introduced from October 19. As a result, road users are advised to anticipate delays and allow more time for their journeys.

While work is ongoing, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to seek out alternative crossing points on the A259. A West Sussex County Council spokesperson suggested the uncontrolled crossing point just south of the Drayton roundabout.

Although some weekend and evening working may be necessary, works are expected to take place from 7.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays.

The project is expected to cost approximately £300,000. It’s part of West Sussex County Council’s active travel improvement proposals – a 2.35 million pound initiative designed to improve walking and cycling routes throughout the county. It’s hoped that the improvements will make the region safer and more environmentally friendly, while encouraging residents to take a proactive approach to everyday fitness.