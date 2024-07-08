The event took place at The Woolpack pub in Howard Avenue during the afternoon of Saturday, July 6.
Visitors had a chance to meet the artists and enjoy a workshop aimed for all ages and abilities.
A spokesperson on the group’s website said: “Burgess Hill Artists is a cooperative of artists, crafters and designers working in and around the Mid Sussex town of Burgess Hill. We are passionate about sharing and showcasing local arts and crafts in a local setting. Formerly known as Burgess Hill Open Studios, we reinvented ourselves in 2014 to focus on group exhibitions in welcoming community spaces.”
1. Burgess Hill Artists
An exhibition and art workshop by Burgess Hill Artists took place at the Woolpack pub on Saturday, July 6. Holly Sellors.Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407081
2. Burgess Hill Artists
An exhibition and art workshop by Burgess Hill Artists took place at the Woolpack pub on Saturday, July 6Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407081
3. Burgess Hill Artists
An exhibition and art workshop by Burgess Hill Artists took place at the Woolpack pub on Saturday, July 6Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407081
4. Burgess Hill Artists
An exhibition and art workshop by Burgess Hill Artists took place at the Woolpack pub on Saturday, July 6. Peter Harrington.Photo: Steve Robards, SR2407081