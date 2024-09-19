The semi-detached house, on the market for £650,000, is on Queens Road near the station and is in the catchment area for Blackthorns Primary School.

The dining room offers entertaining space, which has direct access into the kitchen, and two nearby storage spaces. There is a downstairs toilet too.

The kitchen has a range of matching cupboard and drawer units, integrated appliances and extensive worktop space. The conservatory leads off the kitchen and double doors lead to the garden.

The lounge has a Victorian open fireplace and wooden shutters on a bay window.

The first floor contains two spacious double bedrooms, and a four-piece bathroom suite, which includes a roll top bath and ‘his and her’ sinks. The master bedroom is on the second floor and there is an ensuite shower room. The outbuilding is fully insulated with power and lighting, making it ideal for working from home.

1 . Queens Road This period home enjoys a convenient location on the sought after Queens Road, close to Haywards Heath's mainline station and in the catchment area for Blackthorns Primary School Photo: Yopa West Sussex

2 . Queens Road An outbuilding offers a fully insulated, multifunctional room Photo: Yopa West Sussex

