In 13 pictures: Do you have memories of these lost Hastings landmarks?

They range from places we may have played as children, a nightspot we may have visited in our teens, beloved familiar landmarks and even the hospital we were treated in.
1. Playpark at White Rock Gardens
Once the most well-loved play attraction in Hastings, kids loved this attraction for its centre-piece stone castle, with sandpit moat. It also had an army style obstacle course with climbing nets and pipes to wriggle through. It closed in the 1980's. Photo: supplied
2. Hastings Pier Ballroom
Many people have memories of this landmark structure at the end of Hastings Pier. The ballroom, which had a capacity of 2,000, was a key feature of the pier and hosted a variety of events, including music performances and dances. Top music acts that played there include The Rolling Stones, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Genesis, Tom Jones, Ten Years After, and Pink Floyd. The ballroom eventually fell into disuse and what remained of it was destroyed in the arson attack of 2010. Photo: supplied
3. Hastings Woolworths
Woolworths opened in Hastings at Wellington Place in 1926. It became a one-stop shop for many generations of local people, where to buy their first single record or a bag of pick and mix. It was one of the few stores in Hastings to have an escalator. Woolworths went into liquidation, resulting in the stores closure on the 29th of January 2009. The building is now a Sports Direct. Photo: supplied
4. Royal East Sussex hospital - known as The RESH
Situated in Cambridge Road, the Royal East Sussex Hospital (RESH) opened in 1920s replacing an earlier hospital in White Rock Road, Hastings (1841-1923). Until its closure in 1992, the hospital was a surgical hospital with an Accident and Emergency, Pathology and X-Ray department. The site is now a housing estate. Photo: supplied
