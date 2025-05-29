In 13 pictures: Do you have memories of these lost Hastings landmarks?

Before mobile phones, 'meeting by the memorial' was the most common way for people to find each other in Hastings town centre. Over the years the area became a hub for youth culture on Saturday mornings and was the beating heart of a thriving Hastings town centre. The Albert Memorial clock tower was installed in 1864 and became a prominent landmark. Arsonists set fire to the clock's woodwork in the early hours of April 28 1973 – the clock was damaged and the surrounding stone cracked. On June 18 1973 another smaller fire broke out. After the fire it was said that serious faults were discovered and it was demolished.