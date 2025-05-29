Before mobile phones, 'meeting by the memorial' was the most common way for people to find each other in Hastings town centre. Over the years the area became a hub for youth culture on Saturday mornings and was the beating heart of a thriving Hastings town centre. The Albert Memorial clock tower was installed in 1864 and became a prominent landmark. Arsonists set fire to the clock's woodwork in the early hours of April 28 1973 – the clock was damaged and the surrounding stone cracked. On June 18 1973 another smaller fire broke out. After the fire it was said that serious faults were discovered and it was demolished.Before mobile phones, 'meeting by the memorial' was the most common way for people to find each other in Hastings town centre. Over the years the area became a hub for youth culture on Saturday mornings and was the beating heart of a thriving Hastings town centre. The Albert Memorial clock tower was installed in 1864 and became a prominent landmark. Arsonists set fire to the clock's woodwork in the early hours of April 28 1973 – the clock was damaged and the surrounding stone cracked. On June 18 1973 another smaller fire broke out. After the fire it was said that serious faults were discovered and it was demolished.
In 13 pictures: Do you have memories of these lost Hastings landmarks?

By Andy Hemsley
Published 29th May 2025, 09:17 BST
Those of us who grew up in Hastings or have been in the town for a while will no doubt have fond memories of some of these locations which have now either vanished or become drastically altered.

They range from places we may have played as children, a nightspot we may have visited in our teens, beloved familiar landmarks and even the hospital we were treated in.

Once the most well-loved play attraction in Hastings, kids loved this attraction for its centre-piece stone castle, with sandpit moat. It also had an army style obstacle course with climbing nets and pipes to wriggle through. It closed in the 1980's.

1. Playpark at White Rock Gardens

Many people have memories of this landmark structure at the end of Hastings Pier. The ballroom, which had a capacity of 2,000, was a key feature of the pier and hosted a variety of events, including music performances and dances. Top music acts that played there include The Rolling Stones, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Genesis, Tom Jones, Ten Years After, and Pink Floyd. The ballroom eventually fell into disuse and what remained of it was destroyed in the arson attack of 2010.

2. Hastings Pier Ballroom

Woolworths opened in Hastings at Wellington Place in 1926. It became a one-stop shop for many generations of local people, where to buy their first single record or a bag of pick and mix. It was one of the few stores in Hastings to have an escalator. Woolworths went into liquidation, resulting in the stores closure on the 29th of January 2009. The building is now a Sports Direct.

3. Hastings Woolworths

Situated in Cambridge Road, the Royal East Sussex Hospital (RESH) opened in 1920s replacing an earlier hospital in White Rock Road, Hastings (1841-1923). Until its closure in 1992, the hospital was a surgical hospital with an Accident and Emergency, Pathology and X-Ray department. The site is now a housing estate.

4. Royal East Sussex hospital - known as The RESH

