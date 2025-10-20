In 13 pictures: Fantastic images of bonfire procession in Hastings Old Town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:54 BST
Local photographer Peter Mould took these great pictures of the bonfire procession as it passed his All Saints Street house on Saturday.

Hastings Borough Bonfire Society is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Many may know Peter as the official photographer for the Stables Theatre.

The procession passed the Stag in All Saints Street, the pub where it was first founded three decades ago.

