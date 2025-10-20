Hastings Week 2025: Classic Motorcycles. Pic by Roberts Photographic.placeholder image
In 14 pictures: Classic motorcycles on show for Hastings Week event

By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:43 BST
Classic and vintage motorcycles took over the Stade Open Space on Saturday October 18 as part of the annual Hastings Week celebrations.

The event attracted a good crowd of people. Enthusiasts were able to take a close look at the machines and chat to the owners during the day-long event. The show was opened by Hastings Mayor Becca Horn, who also handed out prizes to outstanding bikes.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

