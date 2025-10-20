In 14 pictures: Classic motorcycles on show for Hastings Week event

The event attracted a good crowd of people. Enthusiasts were able to take a close look at the machines and chat to the owners during the day-long event. The show was opened by Hastings Mayor Becca Horn, who also handed out prizes to outstanding bikes.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Week 2025: Classic Motorcycles. Pic by Roberts Photographic.
