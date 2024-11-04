In 14 pictures: Coffin to be carried through streets in Hastings Voodoo Festival

By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 14:28 BST
Halloween was celebrated in style in Hastings Old Town last Thursday when a coffin was carried through the streets in a Mardi Gras style celebration.

People will be dressing up and carrying a coffin through the streets of Hastings Old Town to celebrate Halloween on Friday October 31 for the annual Voodo Fest.

People are invited to don fancy dress and meet at the Lord Nelson pub in the Bourne at 7pm. A procession will set off from the Nelson with New Orleans funeral vibes, led by the Second Line marching band.

It ends at the Albion pub on the sea front where there will be live music later in the evening with Hackney based gothic barge-punk bank Rotten Boroughs.

The lively event has been going for many years now and is put together by the same people who organise the Fat Tuesday Festival in February.

Pictures of last year's Voodoo Fest by Clare Calcott-James, Bob Tipler and contributed.

