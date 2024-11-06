In 14 pictures: 'Ghost Town' Hastings: Is this the worst the town centre has ever looked?

People expressed their concerns over the current state of the town centre after it was highlighted by local resident David Clegg who shared some pictures taken on a walk from the station this week and posed the question ‘Has Hastings town centre ever looked worse’.

His question sparked more than 300 reactions on social media with most agreeing and a number of people describing it as a ‘ghost town’. Others pointed out that the only town centre businesses that seemed to be thriving were vape shops. One resident said: “It is heart breaking to see my home town looking so shabby.”

Mr Clegg said: “On the main route between the station and the seafront there are at least 23 empty and boarded up properties and I have been told I have missed a few.”

One resident commented: “If you look around Hastings town centre its full of beautiful buildings, mostly all painted drab with bland shop fronts. Nothing is being done to bring colour or interest to the town. It has just been left to decay.”

Others pointed out the lack of town centre toilets and amenities and the poor state of the pavements.

Some of those reacting looked at the wider issue, blaming the general economy, online shopping, car parking charges, ever rising rents and staff costs and called for the council to reduce business rates, although it was pointed out that there have been lots of new businesses opening in Queens Road and St Andrews Mews.

One local resident said it would not take much to improve the look of the town centre and suggested using local artists and creatives. She said: “It is disgusting how much Council money was lost to Owens, yet the town is full of creatives and artists. I don’t think regenerating beauty in shop fronts needs to cost much. Turn them into art galleries while they are empty, maybe some pop up shop projects.

"Promote the creative diversity here to brighten up the town. The costumes and props in parades show us there is no shortage of wonderous window dressers.”

