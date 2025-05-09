The band of TS Intrepid, the Lancing-based Nautical Training Corps, led the procession, with Adur town crier Bob Smytherman and Adur District Council chair Adrienne Lowe following behind.

The Scout groups involved included 3rd/5th Lancing Sea Scout Group and 1st Sompting Scouts. Parents proudly watched them parade around the green to the stage area.

Lancing Parish Council arranged an evening of entertainment to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, including music from Lancing Brass Band, Sarah Simmonds, Dean Agar and Matthew English, and a dance and drama performance from Sir Robert Woodard Academy.

The beacon was lit at 9.30pm, coinciding with many others across the country.

