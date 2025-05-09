In 15 pictures: Beacon lit in Hastings to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

The event was organised by Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and local Sea Cadets. Members of Hastings RNLI were also in attendance.
The flame from the beacon was used to light a ‘peace lamp’, a Welsh miner’s lamp, normally kept in the Mayor’s Parlour in the town hall, which was last used in the event held to mark the end of World War 1. This was then taken from the East Hill to St Clement’s Church, where prayers were said by bonfire founder Keith Leech.
The idea of the peace lamp was to symbolise the light of peace following the darkness of the Second World War.
