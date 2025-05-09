Hastings Beacon lightingHastings Beacon lighting
Hastings Beacon lighting

In 15 pictures: Beacon lit in Hastings to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th May 2025, 10:47 BST
The beacon on the East Hill was lit on Thursday night as part of the national celebrations to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event was organised by Hastings Borough Bonfire Society and local Sea Cadets. Members of Hastings RNLI were also in attendance.

The flame from the beacon was used to light a ‘peace lamp’, a Welsh miner’s lamp, normally kept in the Mayor’s Parlour in the town hall, which was last used in the event held to mark the end of World War 1. This was then taken from the East Hill to St Clement’s Church, where prayers were said by bonfire founder Keith Leech.

The idea of the peace lamp was to symbolise the light of peace following the darkness of the Second World War.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman

Hastings Beacon lighting

1. Hastings Beacon lighting

Hastings Beacon lighting Photo: Kevin Boorman

Hastings Beacon lighting

2. Hastings Beacon lighting

Hastings Beacon lighting Photo: Kevin Boorman

Hastings Beacon lighting

3. Hastings Beacon lighting

Hastings Beacon lighting Photo: Kevin Boorman

Hastings Beacon lighting

4. Hastings Beacon lighting

Hastings Beacon lighting Photo: Kevin Boorman

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsMayorSea Cadets
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice