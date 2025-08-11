In 15 pictures: Blessing of the Sea ceremony at Hastings

Blessing of the Sea at Hastingsplaceholder image
By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:41 BST
The annual Blessing of the Sea event took place on the last day of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, Sunday August 10, off the harbour arm in Hastings Old Town.

The ecumenical service was conducted by Rev Mat Phipps, priest in charge of Hastings Old Town Parish, and Deacon Duncan Brown, Parish Deacon of St Mary Star Of The Sea Parish, with the Salvation Army band.

Dozens of people attended the event, including Cllr Becca Horn, the mayor of Hastings.

Hastings all weather lifeboat was parked on the lifeboat station apron, and the crew of the Hastings inshore lifeboat laid a memorial wreath on the sea.

Local RNLI volunteers, and volunteers from the Old Town Parish, served refreshments afterwards in the lifeboat house.

Rev Mat Phipps said: “The sea is at the heart of the Old Town, and I was delighted to be able to help take this important service with Deacon Duncan Brown from St Mary Star of the Sea, and with the support of the Salvation Army. I am very grateful to all of those who made it possible, particularly our friends from the RNLI.”

Paul Freathy, the chair of the Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Management Group added: “The Hastings lifeboats’ links to the Hastings community are really important and it was great to be able to take part in such a traditional service for all who use and enjoy the sea.”

Pictures by Kevin Boorman

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: supplied

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: supplied

Blessing of the Sea at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

RNLI volunteers Photo: Kevin Boorman

