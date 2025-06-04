In 15 pictures: Discover the Sussex park rated best in UK for specimen trees

Champion trees are recorded as the largest or tallest trees of their species. Seventy-seven other trees in the park are recorded as county champions.

The park was planted with over 400 varieties of trees and contains many exotic species such as Japanese flowering cherry, a rare kind, the Jounama Snow Gum, Eucalyptus, Himalayan giant leaved Magnolia, Western Red Cedar and a large Ginkgo tree, of the type that was widespread in the Jurassic period.

Alexandra Park has a long and fascinating history. It was gardened from the 1830s by a local businessman before being obtained by the Hastings Corporation in 1859 and named St Andrews Gardens in 1864.

A decade later, the Corporation approached Robert Marnock, a Scotsman who had largely retired as one of the country’s most influential landscape architects, to design a much bigger garden, proportionate to Hastings’ ambitions at the time as a leading seaside resort.

The new park was opened in 1882 by Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra. Marnock’s design incorporated the winding walks and shrubberies we can see today, and also an arboretum with more than a thousand labelled trees.

Some trees from this original vision are still going strong, but there were subsequent period when many more trees were added. In 1935, an ambitious new arboretum with 220 trees was planted in Thorpe’s Wood, below Newgate Road in Bohemia.

In the 1950s and 1960s, a Mr Cassidy was Parks Superintendent and sourced many unusual plants. After the damage to the Park in the ‘Great Storm’ of October 1987, Hastings’ Tree Officer John Tucker planted an imaginative range of replacements.

Tree specialist Dr Owen Johnson, who has given guided walks, said: “It would have been easy to plant the park with a few dozen common and easy-to-source trees, like so many other public spaces across Britain. The benefits of planting 400 different kinds include the opportunity to conserve species which are threatened in their native habitats.”

Visitors can take a self-guided tour and learn more about some of these trees by downloading the Alexandra Park Tree Walks leaflet. The leaflet is available on the Alexandra Park Greenhouse website www.our-greenhouse.org/events/ and can be downloaded as a PDF file The booklet was designed by Hastings Borough Council in collaboration with Dr Owen Johnson and Alexandra Park Greenhouse.

