In 15 pictures: Hastings Carnival Day events at the Stade

By Andy Hemsley
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:53 BST
There were lots of fun family activities taking place on the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town on Saturday August 9 ahead of the big carnival parade.

There was a Fancy Dress Competition with prizes given for the best outfits, community stalls, fun activities and games as well as rides.

There were also stage performances from Pheebs Sing School, White Rock Summer Youth and Daisy Chain. Hause of Gorgeous also put on a show.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

