In 15 pictures: Hastings Carnival Day events at the Stade

There was a Fancy Dress Competition with prizes given for the best outfits, community stalls, fun activities and games as well as rides.
There were also stage performances from Pheebs Sing School, White Rock Summer Youth and Daisy Chain. Hause of Gorgeous also put on a show.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Events on The Stade Open Space Aug 9. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts