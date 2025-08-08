In 15 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week doughnut eating challenge

The competition challenges contestants to see how quickly they can eat a jam-filled doughnut. They are not allowed to use their hands and must tackle it one bite at a time without licking their lips.
This year’s competition was won by a member of a family visiting from Holland.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.
