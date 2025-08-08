Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.placeholder image
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

In 15 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week doughnut eating challenge

By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
A popular Hastings Old Town Carnival Week event on Thursday August 7 saw people entering the doughnut eating competition at Butler’s Gap in George Street.

The competition challenges contestants to see how quickly they can eat a jam-filled doughnut. They are not allowed to use their hands and must tackle it one bite at a time without licking their lips.

This year’s competition was won by a member of a family visiting from Holland.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Doughnut Eating Competition. Pic Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:George StreetHolland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice