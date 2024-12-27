Surviving Christmas, which looks after the elderly and those in need, as well as the homeless and lonely throughout the festive period, also packed and distributed around 850 hampers to the most vulnerable in the area, along with almost 1,000 toys, to families and individuals locally.

The two-day Christmas event took place at His Place, in Robertson Street, in the town centre.

Entertainment was provided, as well as services, including hairdressers, and visits by medical and mental health professionals.

Gifts of hats, scarves, gloves and socks, as well as showers were available, alongside haircuts and hair-dos over the two-day period.

Surviving Christmas is run by a group of volunteer trustees and supported by lead and regular volunteers who all live local to the area. The charity has been running for more than 30 years.

Throughout the year the charity organises fundraising events so that it can financially support its projects over the Christmas period.

Battle Abbey School played host for the charity’s hamper base.

On its Facebook page, Surviving Christmas said: “We have delivered about 850 hampers, along with almost 1,000 toys, to families and individuals locally. It’s been a mammoth task, with far too many people to thank individually, but (we) need to say the hugest thank you ever to Battle Abbey School, who hosted us this year.

“The school couldn’t have been more welcoming - nothing was too much trouble for them; no obstacles were put in our way, and they expressed themselves delighted to have us.”

Sue Peck, chair of Surviving Christmas, said: “As a charity we are self-funding and every penny we have to raise ourselves. His Place gave us full use of their facilities, which are amazing, and everybody said how wonderful the accommodation was.

“I would like to thank all of our volunteers, who have been absolutely amazing. The amount of money we have raised this year has been really great, so thank you everybody for your generosity, your time and your money.”

1 . Surviving Christmas 2024 at HIS Place, Robertson Street, Hastings. Photo taken on Boxing Day. Surviving Christmas 2024 at HIS Place, Robertson Street, Hastings. Photo taken on Boxing Day. Photo: staff

