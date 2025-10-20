In 16 pictures: Vintage commercial vehicles on show at Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:14 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 14:15 BST
Vintage commercial vehicles rolled into Hastings on Sunday for the annual Sprat and Winkle Run on Sunday October 19.

The annual show, held on the last day of Hastings Week, usually attracts around 70 commercial vehicles who make the run to Hastings from Sevenoaks in Kent.

Sunday’s event started dry but was hit by heavy rain and high winds during the afternoon which affected the usual turn-out of spectators.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2025: Sprat & Winkle Run. Pic by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2025: Sprat & Winkle Run. Pic by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2025: Sprat & Winkle Run. Pic by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Week 2025: Sprat & Winkle Run. Pic by Roberts Photographic.

