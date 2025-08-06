In 16 pictures: Winkle Tossing fun in Hasting Old Town Carnival Week.

The event took place, appropriately enough, on Winkle Island on Tuesday August 5 and saw contestants of all ages tossing winkles into numbered buckets with the highest scores winning prizes.
It is organised by Hastings Winkle Club and raises funds for local good causes.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Winkle Tossing.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Winkle Tossing.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Winkle Tossing.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Winkle Tossing.
