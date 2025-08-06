In 16 pictures: Winkle Tossing fun in Hasting Old Town Carnival Week.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:16 BST
People enjoyed taking part in winkle tossing during one of the more quirky events of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week.

The event took place, appropriately enough, on Winkle Island on Tuesday August 5 and saw contestants of all ages tossing winkles into numbered buckets with the highest scores winning prizes.

It is organised by Hastings Winkle Club and raises funds for local good causes.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Winkle Tossing. Pic Roberts Photographic.

