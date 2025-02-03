To mark the year of the Wood Snake, The Hastings Chinese Association teamed up with local market and events company Sussex Concepts CIC and the 1066 Wing Chun school of martial art to bring a colourful day of Lunar New Year traditions with a craft market of traders and street food in Kings Road.

Throughout the day there were various mascots, children's activities in My Tiny Town café, as well as three performances of the Chinese Dragon Dance and Wing Chun Kung-fu demonstrations, with other themed support acts.

Ke Xia (Sue), chairman of the Hastings Chinese Association, said: “We were excited to be bringing back this traditional Lunar New Year festival after five years in the doldrums and pleased to be working with new local businesses and the community to celebrate together and grow this event in the years to come.

“The day was supported by the Hastings Friendship Group, Hastings G.E.M's, the Chalk Cliff Trust, Love Hastings and Stagecoach buses.”

1 . Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

4 . Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Chinese New Year celebration in Kings Road, St Leonards, on February 2 2025. Photos by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts