Hastings & St Leonards Compost Community hosted the celebrations in Gensing Gardens.

People were invited to join the group for a compost hub relaunch, Morris Dancing and a wassail, as well as invited to bring their own cider or apple juice to bless the trees and pots and pans to bang.

Morris dancing was provided by Rheda’s Dream Morris Side and Raven Drummers.

On its Facebook page, Hastings & St Leonards Compost Community said: “What a magical day of compost, dancing, singing, drumming, eating, drinking, chatting and gathering together. Thanks to all those that collaborated and made it happen.”

Wassail is a hot drink and a traditional winter celebration that involves singing, dancing, and drinking. The celebration traditionally took place on Twelfth Night. Nowadays, wassails are hosted between late December and February.

The word ‘wassail’ comes from the Old Norse phrase ves heill, which means ‘be in good health’ or ‘be fortunate’.

1 . Wassail in Gensing Gardens, St Leonards, on January 25 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . Wassail in Gensing Gardens, St Leonards, on January 25 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . Wassail in Gensing Gardens, St Leonards, on January 25 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts