St Michael’s Church has 25 illuminated Christmas trees on display until Sunday (December 8).

The popular festival ​takes place at the church, in Glassenbury Drive, and the theme this year is Christmas Carols and Songs. Entry is free.

It opened today (Thursday, December 5) when people were able to view the lit-up and decorated trees from 10am.

The trees will also be on display on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 8, at the same time, while the evening of December 6 sees musical entertainment, mulled wine and mince pies from 6pm to 9pm.

There will be stalls and refreshments in the church hall on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

The last opportunity to view the trees will be on Sunday, from noon to 4pm.

