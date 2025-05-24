The city welcomed visitors and residents alike to join in the event, which has quickly become a cherished fixture in the Chichester’s calendar.

Organisers Melissa Hamilton and Dawn Gracie identified the need for an inclusive Pride event in Chichester in 2018.

Melissa, a transgender woman, and Dawn, an experienced event host, launched the initiative to create a safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ individuals in the area, particularly in the wake of the closure of The Bush Inn, Chichester’s only gay pub at the time.

Chichester held its inaugural Pride parade last year when nearly 250 participants representing 19 organisations filled the streets with colour and energy.

Today’s event runs until 7pm.

Tickets are available on www.chichesterpride.co.uk.

At this year’s event, you can expect to see: Adam All & Apples Derierres, Alfie Ordinary, Amazi Hoops, CAOS, Cherry Liquor, Born Gaga, Brighton Gay Mens Chorus, Chichester College, University of Chichester, Johnny Mack as George Michael, Kitty Scott Claus, Seal Bay, Snow White Trash, Scarlett Von Kok and Soroya Marchelle – plus non-stage performances Bubbles Man, Twisted Bliss, BSL Interpreters, Drag Queen Story Hour and Chichester Lindy Hoppers.

Dawn said: “The whole thing is very much a family festival, and all the acts we choose need to be family friendly but still at the same time make a statement about equality and diversity and inclusivity and love.

“And that has never been more important in a way because we live at a time when we're going backwards in certain respects in terms of trans rights. The more you can normalise the differences between people and educate people and highlight the issues in the world, then the better. People come to our events and can see the love and the fun and they can see how we can all work together.”

