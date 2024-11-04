In 18 pictures: New Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports visits Hastings

Admiral Sir George Zambellas GCB DSC ADC DL, FRAes, accompanied by Lady Amanda Zambellas, was given a guided tour of the Old Town, taking in the Fishermen's Museum, Shipwreck Museum, the West Hill lift and other attractions.

He was escorted by the Mayor of Hastings, Judy Rogers alongside former council officer Kevin Boorman. With them was Lt Alex Firth RN and local cadet Daisy Hornsby.

He also visited the Lifeboat station meeting members of the crew RNLI volunteers as well as going onboard the Shannon class lifeboat.

The highlight of the visit took place on Winkle Island, the spiritual home of Hastings Winkle Club, where he was made a patron of the club. He was presented with a gold Winkle by the club's Chairman, Christian Burton.

The presentation was made in the presence of the club's President Richard Stevens, Vice Presidents Michael Foster and Mike Trigg, Vice Chairman Bill Wicking, Secretary Reg Wood, Treasurer Roger Williams and numerous other Winkle Club members.

He later enjoyed lunch with the Mayor and Winkle club officers at Maggies fish and chips. With them was Lt Alex Firth RN and local cadet Daisy Hornsby.

Sir George was promoted to Admiral in 2012 and as such had full command as the Royal Navy's Fleet Commander. He follows previous illustrious Lord Wardens and patrons of the Winkle club, H.M. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and Admiral of the Fleet the Lord Boyce.

The new Lord Warden was officially installed at a ceremony in Dover on Tuesday October 29. The event comes five months after his appointment was approved by the King.

In attendance was the Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers, Deputy Mayor, Cllr David Whitehill as the Hastings Macebearer, Cllr James Bacon as Baron of the Cinque Ports and Cameron Morley, as Town Clerk and Hastings Borough Council's representative.

The office of Lord Warden and Admiral, although now ceremonial, was once one of the most powerful in England. It was the vital link between the Crown and ports on the South East coast, which provided a fleet to serve successive Kings for 500 years before the Royal Navy.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman and Roberts Photographic.

