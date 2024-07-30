In 19 pictures: Adorable seals enjoy a mudlark in Sussex

He spotted the seals at low tide at Rye Harbour, in East Sussex.

Jeff is known for his nature pictures and creates a wildlife calendar for a Sussex children’s charity. He said: “I was able to observer them and take the pictures from a safe distance.

It is mainly Harbour seals, also known as common seals which are seen off our coastline, but we do occasionally get visiting grey seals from the north French coast.

There is a thriving colony of seals at Fairlight, near Hastings and they can often be spotted at Chichester harbour and other places along the Sussex coast.

