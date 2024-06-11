In 19 pictures: This is why dozens of London cabs were in Hastings on Monday

The children and their carers were met in the Old Town by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers and enjoyed free entry to local attractions before enjoying entertainment, food and a party.

​The Albany Taxi run has been coming to Hastings for many years. The charity was started in 1972 by a group of London licensed taxi drivers and has been going ever since. Their aim was to take some special needs children for a day out at the seaside for some fun and laughter. The event is supported by local businesses in Hastings.

The charity is supported locally by the Hastings Friends of Albany Taxi Charity. Alex Frear, from the Friends, said: “For many years, we have worked closely with the Albany Taxi Charity to enable London cabbies to take a day off to bring children with special needs and their carers on a day out to the seaside in sunny Hastings. The Hastings Friends of Albany Taxi Charity work throughout the year to help raise funds and organise the event.

“Supported by local businesses and groups, we have helped fund and organise this great day trip to the seaside for children with special needs and those facing life changing illness.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

