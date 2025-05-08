In 20 pictures: Children scramble for hot pennies as Sussex town holds unique Mayor Making ceremony

It saw the newly elected Mayor throwing hot pennies from an upper window of the town hall for children in the street below to scramble for.

The origins of the popular annual tradition appear to be lost in the mists of time but may stem from when Rye, which is one of the Cinque Port towns, had its own mint.

There is a legend that the town ran out of pennies on Mayor’s day and a boy was sent to fetch them from the mint, bringing them back so fast that they were still hot.

Cllr Abul Azad, who attended the ceremony, said: “In a vibrant celebration of civic pride and centuries-old tradition, Rye Town Hall played host to the annual Mayor-making ceremony, where Councillor Andy Stuart was formally re-elected as Mayor of Rye.

"Representing East Sussex County Council in my capacity as Vice Chairman, it was a true honour to be part of such a memorable and richly symbolic occasion.

“The historic event, steeped in local custom, drew together dignitaries, community leaders, councillors, and residents, all united in their respect for Rye’s unique heritage and commitment to public service. “The atmosphere was one of both solemnity and celebration, as the Town Hall’s ancient walls echoed with the proceedings of civic duty and communal pride.

“Following the formal investiture, attendees formed a traditional civic procession through the streets of Rye, making their way to the Church of St. Mary. The church, a cornerstone of the community for centuries, hosted a brief but moving service. The gathering was a reminder of the values of unity, service, and faith that continue to underpin public life in East Sussex.

“Returning to the Town Hall, we were treated to one of Rye’s most beloved traditions—the "hot pennies" ceremony. With laughter and excitement filling the air, pennies were thrown from a first-floor window to the delight of children gathered below, eager to catch the warm coins. This joyous custom dates back hundreds of years and serves as a reminder of the town’s deep-rooted sense of generosity and inclusion.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Councillor Andy Stuart on his re-election. His steadfast commitment to Rye and its residents continues to inspire, and I look forward to seeing the town flourish under his renewed leadership.

“Finally, my sincere thanks go to all those who worked behind the scenes to ensure the day ran so smoothly—from the organisers and town staff to the volunteers and members of the public who turned out in support. The Mayor-making ceremony in Rye is more than a civic duty—it is a celebration of the town’s identity, resilience, and enduring sense of community.”

Pictures by Tony Ham.

