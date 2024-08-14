The annual Pop-Up Park is at Victoria Place until Sunday, September 8.
The area has been transformed into a park once again with live music, family fun and much more throughout the summer.
The pop-up park runs from the seafront end of Terminus Road. Victoria Place has been pedestrianised for the duration of the pop-up park and a small diversion is in place.
Live entertainment is on offer for most weekends for the event.
The pop-up park has been organised by Your Eastbourne BID and the Victoria Place Traders.
Eastbourne Pop Up Park 10th August 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne Pop Up Park 10th August 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne Pop Up Park 10th August 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne Pop Up Park 10th August 24 (Photo by Jon Rigby)
