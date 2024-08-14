The annual Pop-Up Park is at Victoria Place until Sunday, September 8.

The area has been transformed into a park once again with live music, family fun and much more throughout the summer.

The pop-up park runs from the seafront end of Terminus Road. Victoria Place has been pedestrianised for the duration of the pop-up park and a small diversion is in place.

Live entertainment is on offer for most weekends for the event.

The pop-up park has been organised by Your Eastbourne BID and the Victoria Place Traders.

