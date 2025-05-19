Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.placeholder image
Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

In 20 Pictures: Frock Up Friday brings glitz and glamour to St Leonards

By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th May 2025, 10:26 BST
Frock Up Friday members were out in all their colourful finery on Saturday when they held a gathering at Goat Ledge on St Leonards seafront.

It provided an eye-catching display of over-the-top outfits but behind the dazzling glamour was a serious message of well-being and mental health positivity.

Frock Up Friday was conceived by friends Bev Francis and Susan Simms during the pandemic as a way of remaining positive and overcoming the isolation. A group of woman would dress up in style for a Friday online catch-up.

From there it grew into the colourful and popular local event it has now become.

The group say their mission is to be inclusive, encourage people to feel good about themselves, fight negativity and build confidence in the community.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Frock Up Friday in St Leonards on May 17 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:St Leonards
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice