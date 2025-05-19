In 20 Pictures: Frock Up Friday brings glitz and glamour to St Leonards

It provided an eye-catching display of over-the-top outfits but behind the dazzling glamour was a serious message of well-being and mental health positivity.

Frock Up Friday was conceived by friends Bev Francis and Susan Simms during the pandemic as a way of remaining positive and overcoming the isolation. A group of woman would dress up in style for a Friday online catch-up.

From there it grew into the colourful and popular local event it has now become.

The group say their mission is to be inclusive, encourage people to feel good about themselves, fight negativity and build confidence in the community.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

