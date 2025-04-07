The vehicles were part of the annual AA Invicta Military Road Run from Sevenoaks to Hastings.

Owners dressed up in wartime costume.

The event was in aid of Combat Stress, a charity that provides much-needed specialist mental health treatment to veterans.

The origins of the event date back to 1909 when members of the Automobile Association (now known as the AA) carried a composite company of Guardsmen from London 60 miles to Hastings in their motor cars.

This was an exercise organised by the Automobile Association in conjunction with the War Office (forerunner of the Ministry of Defence) to both raise the Government’s awareness that motorists are responsible people, and to test the viability of moving troops in large numbers by motor transport.

Every year the Invicta Military Vehicle Preservation Society organises a road run to commemorate the event and to raise funds to support Combat Stress.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

