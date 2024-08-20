Bexhill Day is a celebration of the town and featured a number of events that were held on East Parade, including a health and wellbeing market, a classic car show, and a concert at the Coronation Bandstand.

The town crier proclaimed the opening of the health and wellbeing market at 10am and delivered a Bexhill Day speech at 2.30pm.

The Royal British Legion standard bearers held a display alongside the town’s veterans.

Residents and visitors also took in a flypast of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight later in the afternoon.

Bexhill Day was originally celebrated in 1917, with the town council reinstating the tradition in 2021.

