In 21 pictures: Hastings lifeboat celebrates 200 years

They enjoyed an afternoon of free live music, while 200 bangs at 6.24pm marked the occasion and symbolised the old maroon rockets that were used in a lifeboat launch before the time of pagers and mobile phones.

The concert used the infrastructure of the ‘Nearly On The Beach Concert’, taking place this weekend. The organising committee very kindly set up early for the RNLI.

The line -up included Blair and Friends with headliners Groove UK.

Both the Hastings Mayor and new Hastings MP Helena Dollimore attended the event. The MP presented the RNLI with a framed copy of the motion she had put forward and had passed in Parliament, praising the RNLI for its efforts saving lives at sea over the past 200 years.

Local volunteers from different branches of the RNLI offered special merchandise and the nearby boathouse was open for those wanting to take a closer look at the lifeboat.

Kevin Boorman said: “This event was organised entirely by Hastings lifeboat volunteers, and all the performers gave their services free of charge. RNLI volunteers have been saving lives at sea since 1824.”

He added: “Working with Judges we’ve produced a series of six limited edition (limited to 200 sets) postcards, sold in a pack for £10, showing the 1908 launch of the Hastings Lifeboat; these are reprints of postcards produced at the time. In addition we have produced two ‘then and now’ postcards showing the Hastings lifeboat being launched in Storm Ciara in February 2020, alongside the 1908 launch. These cards sell for £1 each. Judges have been really supportive with this project, designing the cards for free, and letting us have them at cost, so maximising the benefit to the local lifeboat station. All the postcards will be on sale at the lifeboat house.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

