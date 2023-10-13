In 21 pictures: Hundreds protest against Southern Water aft Hastings demonstration

Several hundred people gathered on the Stade Open Space on Thursday to voice anger over flooding, raw sewage being discharged in the sea and proposed water bill hikes.

It saw people waving placards condemning Southern Water and took place outside the Stade Hall where the water company was holding a day-long drop-in and information event.

Groups taking part included protestors against the pollution of Old Roar Gill in Alexandra Park, Parents For the Future, Boycott Southern Water, Extinction Rebellion and The Clean Water Action Group, who are campaigning against sewage and bathing water quality at Bulverhythe.

One local protestor said: “Old Roar Gill is dead. There is no aquatic life there anymore and you don’t see water birds. This used to be a magical place that has now been ruined. There used to be kingfishers there.”

A spokesperson for the Clean Water Action Group said: “We have been banging our drum for two years now. We continue to test the water and are finding high levels of faecal matter and e-coli. Bulverhythe is a busy area where people have beach huts and fish from the beach, yet it is not designated as a bathing water beach.

"We have questions for Southern Water. How are they going to prevent storm overflow? Where is the sewage map they promised to provide in 2022? Where is the report on the town centre flooding? It was promised in May and we still don’t have it. When are they going to stop using our money to pay shareholders and why the 44 percent price hike. Are we having to pay for their mistakes?

"Brighton and Hove Council has persuaded Southern Water to pay for independent testing. So far there have been 11 reported sewage alerts from there and 350 at Hastings and St Leonards in the same period.”

A spokesperson for Parents For the Future said: “As a resident I love the sea yet have not swam in it for two years. We have suffered more than any other town on the south coast.”

Myriam Lengline of Sewage Contamination in Alexandra Park and Old Roar Gill, said: “Old Roar Gill is a nature reserve – you would think it would be protected. The pollution there has been going on for years and the local authority has been dragging its feet.

"Some dogs were so sick they suffered seizures. We have found several dead badgers in the gill, yet Southern Water say it is road-kill. We are still seeing nasty coloured water and foam in the gill. This is a beautiful area and we want it to be safe and nurturing for wildlife and people.”

A spokesperson for Boycott Southern Water said: “Out of the 75 days we could have got into the sea this year – 41 were out of bounds. They are closing our beaches. People have some power and agency. They can refuse to pay. I and many others are boycotting our bills and we are doing it safely and responsibly by complaining. There are processes in place. We are not the criminals – they are.”

Jane Ripley, of Extinction Rebellion, who used to be a water pollution chemist and who now teaches health care, said: “Europe has been hit by droughts and flash floods this year and we will be next. The last reservoir in the UK was built in 1991. There is not enough storage. The infrastructure is insufficient and they are not planning far ahead enough.”

1 . Protest outside Southern Water's Your Water Matters event in Hastings Old Town on October 12 2023. Protest outside Southern Water's Your Water Matters event in Hastings Old Town on October 12 2023. Photo: staff

