In 21 pictures: Morris sides dance the sun up at Hastings

RX Morris side were joined by other Hastings sides Hannah’s Cat, Rheda’s Dream and Ruxley’s Crew to take part in the colourful ceremony and were rewarded with a beautiful sunrise.

There was also a display of Maypole dancing and an appearance by Hastings giant Hannah.

The event is the prelude to a weekend of festivities in the town for the Jack in the Green Festival, with the main event taking place on the Bank Holiday Monday.

If you missed the dancers you can catch them again over the weekend performing on Winkle Island on Saturday at noon and on the Stade Open Space on Sunday afternoon.

Other visiting Morris sides will also be out and about dancing in the Old Town over the weekend.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

1 . Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Photo: supplied

3 . Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman

4 . Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Dancing up the dawn at Hastings Photo: Kevin Boorman