In 21 pictures: People brave the weather for Hastings Week classic vehicle show

It was the final big event of Hastings Week, which has been running since October 12. The vehicles, which included a vintage double decker bus and a number of trucks and lorries, arrived in Hastings and part of the annual Sprat and Winkle Run which starts off from Sevenoaks in Kent and has been running for many years.

There was a judging process and Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers presented prizes for the winning vehicles.

Hastings Week came to an end with a closing ceremony at St Clements Church, in the Old Town, on Sunday at 4.30pm. It was also a time to reflect on the importance of the Battle of Hastings and light candles for future peace.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

1 . Hastings Week 2024: Sprat & Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Week 2024: Sprat & Winkle Run. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

