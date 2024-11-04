The Pearce family and Kokkinos family in Gillsmans Park, St Leonards decorated the outside of their houses with all sorts of Halloween-themed paraphernalia, with the Kokkinos’ driveway resembling something out of a horror movie.

Anne Pearce said both families had already raised more than £900 ahead of their fundraiser last Thursday (October 31) and added around 300 people visited on the day to donate funds towards St Michael’s Hospice.

Anna Kokkinos said: “We started decorating for Halloween, just for fun a few of years ago. What started as two neighbours living opposite from each other, has ended with two families now more like family, with a love for all things crazy and fun.

“The more we decorated for Halloween, the more the crowds came, and we just wanted to do bigger, better and crazier each year. All the local community now comes to enjoy our yearly event.

“We officially started raising for St Michael’s Hospice last year, a charity close to many people’s hearts. Our theme this year was Carnevil. Everything is homemade, and we started making all the props in September. It’s taken up most of our days and weekends, but we do this to not only see the joy it brings everyone within our community, but also in memory of our dearest friend Marina. If she was here to see this, she would be so proud and we do this in her honour.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Parker’s, Colours Timber, MT Drains, Trenchline, The Muffin Club, and all our friends, and family who have donated the sweets, toys, paint and wood so we were able to achieve our most successful Halloween to date. Stay tuned for next year, bigger and better things to come.”

1 . Halloween house at 5 Gillsmans Park, St Leonards, in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Frank Copper. Halloween house at 5 Gillsmans Park, St Leonards, in aid of St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

