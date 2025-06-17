Situated in the High Street and known as The FILO, readers mentioned its cosy, relaxed vibe, friendly staff, proper beer and its real fire in the winter.placeholder image
Situated in the High Street and known as The FILO, readers mentioned its cosy, relaxed vibe, friendly staff, proper beer and its real fire in the winter.

In 21 pictures: The best pubs in Hastings according to our readers

By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
We asked you to tell us what what was your favourite pub or pubs in Hastings and the response was amazing with more than 200 of you taking the time to share what you loved about your local.

What is interesting is the variety of pubs here, and your specific feelings about what makes them a good pub, whether it be a good live music scene or community activities.

The pubs here are not ranked in any particular order but we chose pubs that were repeatedly mentioned by a number of readers.

See if your favourite pub made the grade. You may even discover a new favourite watering hole.

There were lots of votes for the Plough on Priory Road, close to the West Hill green. People commented on its friendliness, range of beers, live music and garden and loved that there was always something going on there.

1. Plough

There were lots of votes for the Plough on Priory Road, close to the West Hill green. People commented on its friendliness, range of beers, live music and garden and loved that there was always something going on there. Photo: supplied

People particularly liked this for it's 'Ruby Tuesday' curry nights.

2. Hastings Arms

People particularly liked this for it's 'Ruby Tuesday' curry nights. Photo: supplied

People liked this St Leonards pub for its friendly staff and locals, meat raffle and monthly quiz as well as the live music. It was described as 'a real community hub'.

3. Nags Head

People liked this St Leonards pub for its friendly staff and locals, meat raffle and monthly quiz as well as the live music. It was described as 'a real community hub'. Photo: supplied

This pub in George Street is described by readers as having great food and service and friendly staff.

4. The Anchor.

This pub in George Street is described by readers as having great food and service and friendly staff. Photo: supplied

