In 21 pictures: The best pubs in Hastings according to our readers

What is interesting is the variety of pubs here, and your specific feelings about what makes them a good pub, whether it be a good live music scene or community activities.
The pubs here are not ranked in any particular order but we chose pubs that were repeatedly mentioned by a number of readers.
See if your favourite pub made the grade. You may even discover a new favourite watering hole.
1. Plough
There were lots of votes for the Plough on Priory Road, close to the West Hill green. People commented on its friendliness, range of beers, live music and garden and loved that there was always something going on there. Photo: supplied
2. Hastings Arms
People particularly liked this for it's 'Ruby Tuesday' curry nights. Photo: supplied
3. Nags Head
People liked this St Leonards pub for its friendly staff and locals, meat raffle and monthly quiz as well as the live music. It was described as 'a real community hub'. Photo: supplied
4. The Anchor.
This pub in George Street is described by readers as having great food and service and friendly staff. Photo: supplied