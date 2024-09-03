Corbeau Seats Ltd, based at the Churchfields Industrial Estate, Wainwright Close, is renowned in the motorsport world, with the firm established more than 60 years ago, and specialising in motorsport seats and harnesses.

At the open day on Saturday, owners brought their motorsport cars along so that people could look around them.

Vic Lee, managing director, launched the event and gave a speech, thanking everyone who attended for coming.

The firm gives a brief history on its website, www.corbeau-seats.com.

It said Corbeau Seats Ltd was the very first motorsport seat manufacturer in the world.

The original ‘Corbeau Equip’ was launched back in 1963 by its original owner, Colin Folwell, who found that the original road seats in his race car did not offer the support or protection required for the tremendous speeds race cars could produce at the time, so he went on to develop the first ever race car seats at the St Leonards company.

It now manufactures motorsport racing seats, classic bucket seats, reclining bucket seats, track day seats, lotus replacement seats and racing harnesses.

