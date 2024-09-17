In 22 pictures: Bexhill holds special event for 84th anniversary of Battle of Britain

The aerial battle was a turning point in World War 2 and resulted in the first major military defeat for Nazi Germany.

Wreaths were laid at the war memorial on the seafront and the last post was played by Andrew Gill from the Royal British Legion, Little Common Branch.

Bexhill Mayor Paul Wilson attended the event along with the Deputy Mayor Cllr Huseyin. He said: “The event was very moving to remember the summer some 84 years earlier. It was very well organised by the Royal Air Forces Association 1066 Branch. There were civic representatives from other local councils present.”

Wreaths were laid by the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Derek Stevens; The Mayor on behalf of Bexhill-On-Sea Town Council; Cllr Ian Hollidge of East Sussex County Council Cllr Richard Thomas Chair of Rother District Council; Bexhill MP Kieran Mullan and others from the RAF and ancillary services.

The Mayor added: “We pledge to keep alive the memory of those of all nations who died in the Royal Air Force and in the air forces of the Commonwealth. We will remember them.”

Have you read? Hastings Seafood Wine and Music Festival in 41 pictures

Have you read? Safety concerns over school's mobile phone ban are raised in Parliament

1 . Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Photo: Derek Canty

2 . Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Photo: Derek Canty

3 . Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Photo: Derek Canty

4 . Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Battle of Britain Day in Bexhill on September 15 2024. Photo by Derek Canty. Photo: Derek Canty