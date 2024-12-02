The event, organised by Bexhill Lions Club, is held to raise money for good causes.

People gathered on Bexhill seafront, which saw a host of Santas filling the promenade.

The event attracts all ages and abilities and for this year the club encouraged participants to bring along their pooches.

It involved running, walking pushing a pram or walking their dog along a 2km or 5km circuit of the seafront while dressed in a red Santa suit provided by Bexhill Lions Club.

After the event, Bexhill Lions Club said on its Facebook page: “We just wanted to say a big thank you to all who came to our Santa Dash, despite the terrible weather. All profits from this event will go to local good causes.”

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

