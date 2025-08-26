In 22 pictures: Bottle Alley Art Market transforms Hastings seafront

Work by 70 curated local and national artists were on show covering half a kilometre of Bottle Alley in what was billed as ‘the biggest beachside art market in the UK”.

There was a myriad of artwork to enjoy ranging from ceramics and fabrics to contemporary pop art. There was also live drawing, live music and DJs entertaining throughout the day-long event.

Local historian and academic researcher Andre Palfrey-Martin, radio DJ and champion of the town’s heritage, was there to answer all questions about the heritage and history of Bottle Alley.

Now in its third year, the market has been going from strength to strength since it launched. Last year’s show saw over 12,000 people drop by in just one weekend and more than 800 artworks found new homes.

The event has earned a reputation for supporting artists at all points in their careers but has a particular focus on showcasing grassroots and younger artists, with a supportive offer of some free places to those in the early stages of their career.

Pictures by Marie Richardson.

