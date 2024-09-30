In 22 pictures: Hastings Mosque opens its doors to the community

People had the opportunity to enjoy a cup of tea and refreshments and take a tour of the mosque with a chance to ask about Islam and Muslims living in Hastings.

Visitors were able to watch the afternoon prayer, take part in a questions and a answers session, try out a hijab and have a go at Arabic calligraphy.

Among those visiting on Saturday were former Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden and representatives from the local police force.

Hastings Mosque was established in a former school, at Mercatoria, St Leonards, in the mid-1980s. It runs on charitable donations and has an aim of working for the advancement of the Islamic faith in the Hastings and Rother area, for the benefit of Muslim men and women and the wider public.

Have you read? Stretch of Hastings area coast road to close for five weeks

Have you read? Street art brightens up St Leonards eyesore

1 . Visit My Mosque Day at Hastings Mosque on September 28 2024. Visit My Mosque Day at Hastings Mosque on September 28 2024. Photo: staff

2 . Hastings Mosque Open Day Hastings Mosque at Mercatoria, St Leonards. Photo: supplied

3 . Visit My Mosque Day at Hastings Mosque on September 28 2024. Visit My Mosque Day at Hastings Mosque on September 28 2024. Photo: staff

4 . Visit My Mosque Day at Hastings Mosque on September 28 2024. Visit My Mosque Day at Hastings Mosque on September 28 2024. Photo: staff