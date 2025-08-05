In 22 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Seaboot Race

The popular Carnival Week event takes place in Courthouse Street and sees contestants aiming for the fastest speed while running the length of the street wearing sea boots and a top hat.
The colourful event is held in memory of Peter Trickett, an Old Towner who died in 2002.
There were adults and children’s races and timed certificates were presented to each entrant. The winner was presented with Pete Trickett’s walking stick to be held for a year.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
3. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
4. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Seaboot Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.