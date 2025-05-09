In 22 pictures: Hastings veterans take part in VE Day commemoration

They were joined by members of Hastings Winkle Club. Attending the gathering was Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore and Mayor of Hastings Judy Rogers.
Pictures by Roberts Photographic.
1. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
2. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
3. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
4. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.