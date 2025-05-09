VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.
VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

In 22 pictures: Hastings veterans take part in VE Day commemoration

By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th May 2025, 10:11 BST
Local veterans gathered on Winkle Island on Thursday to take part in a ceremony for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

They were joined by members of Hastings Winkle Club. Attending the gathering was Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore and Mayor of Hastings Judy Rogers.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

VE Day at Winkle Island in Hastings on May 8 2025. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsMayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice