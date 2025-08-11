In 22 pictures: New Observer Building roof-top bar offers spectacular views across Hastings

There was hardly a spare seat in what is arguably the largest beer in town as well as being the highest. It is called The Observatory and will be open for five weeks until September 14, Friday - Sunday, from noon - 10pm.

As well as being able to enjoy a wide variety of drinks, including coffee and cocktails, and sample freshly cooked pizzas from Bunka, people can get some of the best views across the town.

The height of the building offers amazing views of the sea and seafront, Trinity Triangle and the West Hill and Castle.

As well as plenty of outdoor seating, the Observatory has indoor seating with sea views and an even higher viewing terrace.

All profits from The Observatory go directly to the Hastings Youth Commons, supporting Hastings' young people with free space, creative programmes, and community-led care.

The new bar is part of an ongoing project to radically re-invent the old building and make it more accessible to the local community.

