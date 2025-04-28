In 22 pictures: Take a look inside this historic house for sale in the heart of Hastings Old Town

Tackleway was one of the last areas in Hastings Old Town to be developed due to its tricky terrain on the cusp of East Hill and the Hastings cliff railway line. Most of the homes in the area were built at the end of the 18th century and in the first half of the 19th century, with this house built in approximately 1810. The recent restoration process of the house involved local conservators and craftsmen. Peg tiling at the rear was revealed by stripping the cement render and sourcing replacement tiles from local reclamation yards; the British slate roof and lead work over the bay windows and entrances were redone by local roofers. The façade was repaired with lime render and painted using Keim Mineral Paint – renowned for its resilience to coastal weather – in a biscuit hue that complements the black-framed sash windows and iron railings.

There are two entrances to the house, the front accessed from Tackleway and the side from the small path that runs down to East Hill passage. The front door, accessed past a small patio with smart iron railings, is tucked into a newly restored Portland Stone doorway, opening to an atmospheric hallway. Here, exposed original wooden floorboards have been sanded while walls are lime plaster and left unpainted. The tranquil living room is at the front of the plan on this floor. Due to the house’s elevated position, the large bay window in this room has a spectacular vista of the Hasting’s rooftops, the sky and the sea. A steel wood-burner is set on brown gloss tiles, in-keeping the pared-back palette. The kitchen and dining room are on the lower-ground floor; both are characterised by clever tiling from local manufacturer Aldershaw. In the kitchen, white tiles reflect light that pours through a window overlooking the patio. A central island made from timber topped with black slate countertop dominates the room; a rustic butler’s sink with copper accents is set into it. Above, the ceiling is lined with tongue-and-groove panelling. Across the hallway is the dining room, where one wall is finished in the same gloss tiling as the kitchen, offsetting exposed copper piping. A fireplace with exposed brickwork hewn from a rugged stone creates a focal point; brown diamond tiling runs underfoot in both rooms. The dining room ceiling is lime plaster over hand-riven chestnut laths. Four bedrooms are distributed between the first and second floors. On the staircase, wooden floorboards have been exposed, and wooden bannisters have been treated with Osmo, adding lustre. The ground floor has one light-filled bedroom currently used as a study. On the first floor is a bedroom with views over Hastings and a foliate iron fireplace with a wooden surround. There are two further bedrooms on the second floor; the room at the rear has a large built-in wardrobe and a bespoke desk made from poplar wood. The fourth bedroom is similarly fitted with floor-to-ceiling wooden panelling, creating cohesion between the two rooms, which are connected by a Jack-and-Jill WC.