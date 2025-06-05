The house backs onto Linton GardensThe house backs onto Linton Gardens
In 23 pictures: Amazing hide-away Hastings house for sale you would not know was there

By Andy Hemsley
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:29 BST
A unique house has gone on the market in the sought after Linton Road area which has a massive garden and is all but invisible from the road.

The property backs onto the beautifully landscaped Linton Gardens. It occupies a huge plot and only begins to reveal itself once you’re inside.

From the double height galleried hallway is a vast open plan living space, a room that exudes a bright, contemporary airy vibe.

A spacious modern kitchen with larder at one end is perfect for informal and relaxed entertaining; at the other, bi-fold doors open to a balcony and look across the beautifully designed garden towards Linton Gardens and the castle and sea beyond.

A smaller television/music room leads off from the main living room providing a more secluded and private environment. On the first floor are three well proportioned double bedrooms, minimalist shower room, storage and utility spaces.

The expansive principal bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, luxurious freestanding bath tub and large picture windows, enjoying superb views across Hastings to the seascapes beyond.

An easily accessible loft provides even more storage space.

The unusually large town garden of about an acre runs from the street to merge with Linton Gardens below. A dry garden at street level features a variety of junipers, Mediterranean planting, conifers and grasses.

In the more formal gardens behind the house are several terraces perfect for evening drinks. Lawns, cottage garden borders, a garden studio-cum-summer house and an architectural pond are complemented by an immense magnolia. Yew hedging ties everything together. Beyond this is a meadow bank that leads past a mature holm oak and a splendid cedar into the wild garden. This is centred around a natural pond with water lilies, dwarf bull rushes and irises.

A large copse of Himalayan silver birch is underplanted with a collection of ferns and woodland plants. Back towards the house, via the rose beds, is a raised bed vegetable garden that could make the property self-sufficient, compost bins and greenhouse. A private driveway with electric gates provides off street parking for several cars and leads to a detached double garage. The property is a short walk from the mainline railway station with direct trains to London. Likewise the beach and town centre are easily accessed on foot.

It is on the market with Made estate agents and listed at £950,000.

The unique property is set in huge grounds

1. Hidden Hastings property for sale

The unique property is set in huge grounds

Main bedroom with bath

2. Hidden Hastings property for sale

Main bedroom with bath

Part of the large garden

3. Hidden Hastings property for sale

Part of the large garden

Light and airy living area

4. Hidden Hastings property for sale

Light and airy living area

