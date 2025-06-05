In 23 pictures: Amazing hide-away Hastings house for sale you would not know was there

The property backs onto the beautifully landscaped Linton Gardens. It occupies a huge plot and only begins to reveal itself once you’re inside.

From the double height galleried hallway is a vast open plan living space, a room that exudes a bright, contemporary airy vibe.

A spacious modern kitchen with larder at one end is perfect for informal and relaxed entertaining; at the other, bi-fold doors open to a balcony and look across the beautifully designed garden towards Linton Gardens and the castle and sea beyond.

A smaller television/music room leads off from the main living room providing a more secluded and private environment. On the first floor are three well proportioned double bedrooms, minimalist shower room, storage and utility spaces.

The expansive principal bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, luxurious freestanding bath tub and large picture windows, enjoying superb views across Hastings to the seascapes beyond.

An easily accessible loft provides even more storage space.

The unusually large town garden of about an acre runs from the street to merge with Linton Gardens below. A dry garden at street level features a variety of junipers, Mediterranean planting, conifers and grasses.

In the more formal gardens behind the house are several terraces perfect for evening drinks. Lawns, cottage garden borders, a garden studio-cum-summer house and an architectural pond are complemented by an immense magnolia. Yew hedging ties everything together. Beyond this is a meadow bank that leads past a mature holm oak and a splendid cedar into the wild garden. This is centred around a natural pond with water lilies, dwarf bull rushes and irises.

A large copse of Himalayan silver birch is underplanted with a collection of ferns and woodland plants. Back towards the house, via the rose beds, is a raised bed vegetable garden that could make the property self-sufficient, compost bins and greenhouse. A private driveway with electric gates provides off street parking for several cars and leads to a detached double garage. The property is a short walk from the mainline railway station with direct trains to London. Likewise the beach and town centre are easily accessed on foot.

It is on the market with Made estate agents and listed at £950,000.

