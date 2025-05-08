The town crier’s proclamation took place at 9am, with the raising of the VE Day 80 flag on the Colonnade.

At 11am the two-minute silence was held at the war memorial on the seafront and at the memorial in Little Common.

Peter Snelgrove, president of the Royal British Legion’s Bexhill branch, said: “We owe a huge debt to our forebears, the generation who fought that war. Many are still with us, but most have gone. We should be thankful for what they did for us.

“Britain was fighting the war throughout, from day one to the end in Europe. And later, to the end, in the Far East too. Without our part, Europe would be different today.

“After the defeat in France in May 1940, we stood alone. We were the only nation still fighting. Although, of course, in the occupied countries, resistance movements did continue.

“But had it not, if Britain had not kept fighting, what happened subsequently could not have happened. It wasn't until the following year, in June 1941, that the Soviet Union changed sides after they were invaded in June 1941. Then the Americans eventually joined us in December 1941, after they too were attacked.

“So, we were there throughout, and Europe owes a great debt of gratitude to what the British did.”

People then gathered from noon to listen to bagpipes.

Later today from 2pm to 3pm, people are invited to come along and see The Battle Ukulele Band at the Coronation Bandstand.

The church bells will be ringing in celebration throughout Bexhill from 6.30pm.

At 9.30pm people are invited to join in the lighting of the Trafalgar Beacon on Galley Hill as the nation sings.

On Saturday, May 10 Bexhill Heritage is hosting the VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert, featuring the Royal British Legion Band, on the Coronation Bandstand on the seafront from 12.45pm to 4.15pm.

Sunday, May 11 sees a 1940s-inspired tea party on Western Road from noon to 3pm.

The event will feature performances from the Royal British Legion Band, the Albatross Ukulele Band and songs from The Vintage Rose, a display of wartime objects from Bexhill Museum, 1940s props and a special appearance from Rosie, the little grey pony.

VE Day in Bexhill, May 8 2025. Stella Brennan-Wright and the Old Bathing Station Kiosk team. Photo: JL

VE Day in Bexhill, May 8 2025. Ceremony and a 2 minute silence at Bexhill War Memorial. Photo: JL

VE Day in Bexhill, May 8 2025. Ceremony and a 2 minute silence at Bexhill War Memorial. Photo: JL